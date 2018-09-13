Bus drivers in Thomas Co. receive active shooter training

THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WALB) - One South Georgia school system is doing its best to stay practiced when it comes to active shooters.
The purpose of Wednesday’s active shooter training was geared towards bus drivers and knowing you’re in a confided spaced with a shooter is very alarming. When the simulation started, it immediately got everyone’s attention.
“Get down! Get down!”
The Thomas County School System and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office teamed up to practice different scenarios.
Investigator Lieutenant Tim Watkins said that these scenarios are very unique.
“On a mobile bus, on a confined space, you really can’t run, you can’t hide. So that situation is going to have to be more of a fight type situation," explained Watkins.
After Wednesday’s exercise, Watkins feels confident in the drivers' training and that they’ll be more equipped to protect the students.
But Watkins said the best way to protect yourself is to first have a plan before this ever happens to you. Which is something one bus driver, Eric Harvey, hadn’t thought about.
“When they first boarded the bus and how loud they were, how quick they moved, you instantly say like, ‘Okay, what’s going to happen and what’s going on?’ So, it was new and neat all at the same time," said Harvey.
If this ever happens on your bus, Watkins said the driver needs to immediately get in communication with law enforcement and the bus dispatcher.
