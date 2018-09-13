Board of Regents approves $1.3 million for VSU

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Valdosta State University is waiting for the governor’s approval to spend $1.3 million to design a new performing arts center.
The Board of Regents approved the recommendation on Tuesday.
The new center would move the theater and dance program near the intersection of Ashley Street and Northside Drive.
The building would be about 40,000 square feet and would provide students with more space to entertain.
Following approval of the design, the next step is requesting funds from the board to construct the project.
“The building was built to accommodate programs that would have been smaller overall and so we’re not able to take advantage of some of the newer things that have happened in theater technology,” said Artistic Director Jacque Wheeler.
The new building is expected to cost about $18 million and would be completed within the next 3 years.
