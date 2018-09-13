Blazers set sights on conference foe West Alabama

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Valdosta State Blazers are gettting ready to settle the score with Conference foe West Alabama this weekend as they travel out to Livingston, Alabama Saturday.
The Blazers are looking for revenge this weekend after the Tigers spoiled the Blazers homecoming last year with a 14 - 38 lose.
This year head coach Kerwin Bell believes it will be a different outcome.
Behind his high powered offense, which is averaging 50 points per game, is Redshirt Sophomore Quarterback Rogan Wells.
Who has been named Gulf South Conference player of the week for his performance against Fort Valley State.
Bell said although they’ve played well, the true test will come this weekend.
“We’re playing a conference opponent, it’s a different animal now," said Bell. "These are better football players and a better football team. So now, not only do we need to start fast but we need to maintain that a little bit better then we have the first two games at a higher level and play four quarters of football to win this thing on the road.”
Blazers will take the field in Livingston on Saturday at 7 P.M.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.