Vehicle strikes Cordele crossing guard

CORDELE, GA (WALB) - As school was taking in students, and traffic was moving on the streets Wednesday morning, a crossing guard who was directing traffic was struck by a vehicle.
Cordele City officials said: “At approximately 7:30 this morning, Crossing Guard Christine Callahan was struck by a vehicle, while directing traffic in the 1000 block of 24th Avenue West, near Crisp County Elementary.
Ms. Callahan was transported to Crisp Regional Hospital with injuries, and is listed in stable condition.
The driver of the vehicle was Patricia Bopp of Cobb, GA and was cited with “Failure To Obey Person Directing Traffic,” officials said
