Two charged in separate Albany incidents

APD reported that the customer said he saw Jordan pull out a pocket knife and start heading towards the door that led behind the counter. Once Jordan was behind the counter, the customer told police that the clerk yelled for Jordan to leave but he refused. Then the customer said he saw the clerk charge Jordan and knock him down. When he got up, the customer told police the suspect stabbed the clerk in the left leg and left from behind the counter. The customer said Jordan then walked towards the door but turned around and started heading back to the door that leads to behind the counter.