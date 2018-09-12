Two charged in separate Albany incidents

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Two suspects were charged in two separate Albany incidents, according to law enforcement.
In one incident, Brandon Malone, 18, was charged with aggravated assault after two people were shot in the 1200 block of Towering Pines Lane Monday, around 9 p.m.
Officials with the Albany Police Department said one of the victims told officers that he and his friends were “chilling” when Malone walked up to them, pulled out a gun, started shooting and the victim was shot in the ankle.
The victim said he and Malone used to be friends and didn’t know why he did this, according to police. The victim was taken to Phoebe by EMS to get treatment for his gunshot wound.
The second victim told officers she was with her friends behind an apartment when she was shot in the thigh. She said she started running when Malone pulled out the gun, didn’t say a word and just started shooting, according to APD. She continued to tell police that her friends carried her behind the apartment and tried to administer first aid. She also said she had no issues with Malone and didn’t know why he shot at them.
She was also taken to Phoebe by EMS for treatment.
Police said they found two shell casings from a small caliber handgun behind an apartment and a trail of blood that led to the back of another apartment.
APD said a witness told police she heard at least three gunshots and stepped outside. When she did, she said that she saw a man with no shirt and blue denim shorts, holding a black handgun. She explained to officers that he looked scared when she saw him and tried to hide the gun. She told officers that the handgun he had wasn’t a revolver and used a magazine. She then told them that he took off, heading east down Towering Pines Lane toward Beachview Drive.
Just an hour earlier:
A person was stabbed at an Albany convenience store in the 400 block of South Slappey Boulevard Monday around 8 p.m.
Antonio Jordan, 46, has been charged with aggravated assault after a clerk at the Pace Gas Station was stabbed in the leg.
When police arrived, the clerk was behind the counter crying, saying, “He stabbed me,” while a man was applying pressure to her wound, according to the Albany Police Department.
APD reported that officers asked the victim what happened and she explained she wasn’t able to talk and asked a customer to tell them what happened.
The customer told police that Jordan came into the store and asked the customer to purchase a beer for him. The customer said they then gave Jordan $5 and Jordan bought the beer and handed the clerk the $5 and left the counter. The clerk called out to the customer to get the beer to come get his change. That’s when the customer told police that Jordan yelled at the clerk and said that she better give him his change. The witness said the clerk ignored Jordan and continued to call for the customer, according to a police report.
APD reported that the customer said he saw Jordan pull out a pocket knife and start heading towards the door that led behind the counter. Once Jordan was behind the counter, the customer told police that the clerk yelled for Jordan to leave but he refused. Then the customer said he saw the clerk charge Jordan and knock him down. When he got up, the customer told police the suspect stabbed the clerk in the left leg and left from behind the counter. The customer said Jordan then walked towards the door but turned around and started heading back to the door that leads to behind the counter.
Officers said a witness who knew Jordan told them that he saw him stab the clerk. The witness also told police that Jordan was previously banned from the property for an unknown reason, according to APD.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.