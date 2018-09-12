Thomasville residents climb stairs and honor 9/11 first repsonders

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - Nearly 1,000 Thomasville residents climbed 110 flights of stairs Tuesday in honor of 9/11.
343 first responders lost their lives 17 years ago.
To pay tribute to those men and women, the Thomas County Fire and Rescue and Thomasville Police Department created a lanyard for each of those responders. And every person who climbed those stairs wore one of those lanyards.
Participants like Braxton Rice said as he climbed the stairs he tried his best to honor all the men and women who lost their lives.
"I'm just remembering what those people probably felt during that day, how they felt, how the fire fighters felt as they were going through 9/11. And it kind of motivates me to be a fire fighter one day too, and to live on and do what they did," said Rice.
This is the sixth year that the Fire and Rescue and TPD hosted this event in remembrance of 9/11. For the first time, they played video of what was broadcast that day on the jumbo-tron, and played radio broadcasts through the speakers.
