Thomasville one step closer to naming new city manager

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - The structure of city leadership in Thomasville has been uncertain for many months.
However, city council members are finally one step closer to naming a new city manager.
The Thomasville city council members that we spoke with are encouraged by the quality and level of experience each applicant has.
Though, they each have a favorite, they believe all are suited to be great city managers.
“I’m excited about several of the candidates that I think would be awesome, and I think any one that showed up would be great,” said Councilman Jay Flowers.
Flowers says there is good diversity within the group, and each person has lots of experience in this field.
He also expects each applicant to be well versed in all Thomasville matters - good and bad.
“I would be really disappointed if the candidate didn’t already take the time to read the local media, and spend the time there to learn about what’s going on, politically and otherwise,” said Flowers.
In a couple weeks Flowers said those six applicants will come to Thomasville for interviews, after which they'll narrow it down to three.
Councilman David Hufstetler says he's looking forward to the live interviews.
Flowers says that will be the first time the public has the chance to meet the candidates.
“Those three will go through a little bit heavier vetting, and then we’ll have them back for more interviews later on.”
Which will give the council members an opportunity to see how they interact with the community.
Flowers adds he hopes the candidates show a strong sense of leadership during the coming interviews.
“If we can get the right individual, they can grab this group of 400 plus employees, 440, 450 and get them going in the direction that they want them too.”
