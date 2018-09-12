SWGA helping from home

TURNER COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Just one year ago, Southwest Georgia felt the impact of Tropical Storm Irma. Just months after that, January storms caused severe damage to several South Georgia counties.
And people from all over came to our aid.
Now, the Carolinas are facing Hurricane Florence, which is currently a category 4 storm and could cause massive damage to both North and South Carolina.
And South Georgia Skywarn Spotters (SGSS), a division of SWGA Weather, is hoping to start preparing to help those who will need it the most before the storm hits.
SGSS is partnering with the Ashburn Turner County Chamber of Commerce, Turner County Area businesses and residents, as well as, the United Cajun Navy to provide emergency support & relief in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
SGSS said with staff and volunteers already on the ground ahead of Florence’s landfall, Shannon Cooper, the resource and distribution manager for the United Cajun Navy, has asked that the following supplies be dropped off.
- Non perishable food items
- Bottled water
- Masks
- Gloves
- Can openers
- First aid items
- Hygiene items (razors, shaving cream, shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste)
- Feminine hygiene products
- Diapers (all sizes)
- Storage containers
- Large trash bags
- Laundry detergents
- Sleeping bags
- Sheets
- Towels
- Wash cloths
- Tarps
- Laundry detergent
- Cleaning supplies
- Paper towels
- Paper plates
- Toilet paper
- Batteries
- Flashlights
- Ready to eat meals
- Granola bars
- Jelly (for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches)
- Chips or crackers
- Trail mixes
- Nuts
- Cereals
- Fruit snacks
Officials ask that you do not send any clothing or blankets.
Items can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Sycamore City Hall, 2529 US-41, Sycamore, GA 31790, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
- South Georgia Skywarn Spatters, 36 Crepe Myrtle Drive, Sycamore, GA 31790, between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For addition information, contact Stephen Collopy with SWGA Weather in Sycamore Georgia at (229) 405-4880.
