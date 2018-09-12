SGMC to hire interim CEO to replace interim CEO

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - New developments in South Georgia Medical Center’s search for a replacement interim CEO.
This comes just one month after the hospital's CEO resigned and the first interim took over.
At this time, we don’t know why interim CEO Bill Forbes is leaving the post, but we have confirmed the hospital authority is looking for a second interim to fill that role at least until the end of this year.
Meanwhile, Tuesday’s meeting focused on the search for a permanent replacement.
Those we spoke with say they believe the community just needs stability.
“I think the community is waiting on the leadership to take a role in bringing someone in who is going to move this hospital forward,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Sam Allen.
And so, the hospital authority met to discuss finding a new CEO.
“They want to make sure that the qualifications had been set and make sure we all had the same thing in mind, as far as looking for a replacement for our former CEO,” said Allen.
The group is also searching for an interim to replace the current interim CEO Bill Forbes.
"We certainly don't want to rush the process, so we will bring in a temporary replacement for Mr. Forbes. That person will probably be here for 90 to 120 days," said Allen.
Board leaders laid out some of the qualifications they expect in the new CEO.
“A person that is clinically skilled, a people person with ties to the community, wanted to make sure that person had the ability to work with a community board such as the one that we have here in Valdosta and Lowndes County, also one that wanted to make sure that he/she stayed in our community,” said Allen.
But they believe there are plenty of candidates out there who will meet the requirements set for both the interim and the permanent position.
“We think there will be an abundance, a number of candidates that meet those qualifications. We don’t think that that’s going to be a problem at all,” said Allen.
As far as previous SGMC CEO Ross Berry, who wants a buyout after accusing the hospital authority of contract violations, he was not at Tuesday’s meeting, but Allen says attorneys are handling the situation.
"We have appointed and designated our legal counsel to continue to negotiate that settlement," said Allen.
Berry is asking for three years of his base salary, a bonus payout of $325,000, payout of his attorney fees and a non-disparagement agreement.
As for Forbes, we are still working to find out why he left the interim post, and will update you as we learn more.
