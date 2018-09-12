Prison officials say inmate appears to have killed self

CHESTER, Ga. (AP) - Georgia prison officials say they're investigating the death of a prisoner who they say appears to have killed himself.
The Georgia Department of Corrections said in a news release that prison guards found Albert Jones unresponsive in his cell at Dodge State Prison in Chester around 1:50 p.m. Sunday.
The agency says prison medical staff began CPR and called emergency medical services five minutes later. The Dodge County coroner pronounced Jones dead around 3:15 p.m.
Corrections officials are investigating the death, which they say is standard procedure when a prisoner dies in custody.
Jones was serving a seven-year sentence after being convicted of burglary in Chatham County. His latest possible release date was in 2020.
