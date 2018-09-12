Luke Bryan set for October Albany concert

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A South Georgia native turned country superstar is among the many performers slated for an October concert in Albany.
Luke Bryan is set to perform at an October 3 concert in support of the Heart of South Georgia Fund.
Phillip Phillips, Cole Swindell, The Peach Pickers and DJ Rock are also part of the lineup.
The concert will be held at the Exchange Club of Albany, 810 S Westover Blvd.
The doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m.
Proceeds raised will be donated to the Heart of South Georgia Fund. Funds raised will support the ongoing natural disaster relief efforts and other community needs.
For more information, such as ticket purchases, click here.
