Lowndes Co. urges storm prep

LOWNDES CO., GA (WALB) - With hurricanes Isaac and Florence brewing, Lowndes County wants to make sure everyone is prepared.
A little over a year ago, Hurricane Irma brought destruction.
Officials want everyone to use Irma and these new storms as a precautionary tale.
Severe weather can strike any time.
Even though South Georgia is not expected to see a direct impact from the storms, officials say it is a great time to check your bases to make sure you are prepared should disaster strike.
“Because September is National Preparedness Month, we really want citizens to take a look at the messages that are in the media right now, what’s going on on the east coast. Make sure that if we were to be facing that situation here in Lowndes County or along the gulf coast, that we are certainly prepared,” said county spokesperson Paige Dukes.
Officials also suggest that everyone hold off on sending any donations or help to the areas affected until there is a clear understanding of what those areas may need.
