KADB plans annual e-recycling event

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Drugs, electronics, empty ink cartridges, and personal documents are just some of the items you can recycle at the 14th annual e-recycling event, sponsored by Keep Albany – Dougherty Beautiful.
The event runs from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 15, 2018, rain or shine, in the parking lot behind the Albany Civic Center.
No questions are asked about drugs that are turned in.
Electronics are free, except for a $20 Hazardous Material Removal Fee for all TV's – and $10.00 for CRT monitors.
Documents will be shredded free.
This is the 14th annual e-recycling event. More than 611 tons of electronics have been placed into the recycling arena, and away from the Dougherty County landfill.
