Dougherty Co. coroner looks back on his 9/11 experience

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Here in Southwest Georgia, Dougherty County’s coroner reflected on his experience following September 11.
Michael Fowler was sent to serve as an assistant to medical examiners in New York City the day after the attacks.
He worked at Ground Zero directly.
He described the scene as unlike anything he’s seen before.
At Dougherty County’s Rotary Club meeting Tuesday, Fowler spoke about how it’s so important to remember all of the lives lost.
He’s covered 22 disasters in his career, but says he will be forever changed by 9/11.
“That’s the only disaster that I was so affected by that I shed tears mostly every night in the hotel because it was just so overwhelming. I felt the grief,” said Fowler.
Fowler said he has already been in contact with emergencies officials to help with Florence if needed.
