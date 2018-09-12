Developer selected for Thomasville Roses property

THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) - The debate is finally over. The former Roses property in Thomasville has a new developer.
After months of debating, the board decided to move forward with a Marriot hotel for the former Roses location and locally owned Southern Lodging will be the new developer.
The board’s decision was influenced by the amount of jobs, total investment and business plans of the developers.
During the meeting last Friday the board decided in a three to one vote that Southern Lodging was the best complement to downtown Thomasville.
The hotel will stand on the corner of Dawson and Remington which was the site of the Roses building before it was demolished last summer.
Shelly Zorn, the executive director for the Payroll Development Authority, said when it came time to vote they considered the community’s input from every previous meeting.
“The board took the decision very seriously. And they did consider job creation, total investment, what does it look like? Is it in keeping with Thomasville? All those factors were very important, but then eventually you have to ask the financial questions too,” explained Zorn.
Zorn said in a closed meeting on Thursday, Sept. 13, they will discuss a master plan for the Marriot hotel.
