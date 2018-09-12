Deal issues emergency declaration for all GA counties

Tracking Hurricane Florence
By WALB News Team | September 12, 2018 at 12:08 PM EST - Updated September 12 at 12:21 PM

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - Gov. Nathan Deal has issued an emergency declaration for all 159 Georgia counties.

The declaration was issued based on the latest 11 a.m. forecast for Hurricane Florence and acting on a recommendation from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) officials, according to the governor’s office.

Deal said in a release that Georgia is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Florence.

“In light of the storm’s forecasted southward track after making landfall, I encourage Georgians to be prepared for the inland effects of the storm as well as the ensuing storm surge in coastal areas. GEMA/HS continues to lead our preparedness efforts as we coordinate with federal, state and local officials to provide public shelter and accommodate those evacuating from other states. Finally, I ask all Georgians to join me in praying for the safety of our people and all those in the path of Hurricane Florence.”
- Gov. Nathan Deal

More information on hurricane preparedness can be found here.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.