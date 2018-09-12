Deal issues emergency declaration for all GA counties

ATLANTA, GA (WALB) - Gov. Nathan Deal has issued an emergency declaration for all 159 Georgia counties.
The declaration was issued based on the latest 11 a.m. forecast for Hurricane Florence and acting on a recommendation from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) officials, according to the governor’s office.
Deal said in a release that Georgia is mobilizing all available resources to ensure public safety ahead of Hurricane Florence.
