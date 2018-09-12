DCSS teach students school bus safety

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County Schools' transportation department hosted its first Safe Riding Program Wednesday at Robert Harvey Elementary School.
The event let students see the first mock training bus, which was built by the transportation department.
Students were taught the importance of bus safety and how big of a role they play on the bus.
Students also had the opportunity to get on the mock bus and go through drills about bus safety.
Willie Mitchell, DCSS training and safety coordinator, said the event’s main focus was students getting a hands-on experience school bus safety.
“We want to make sure the students understand what role they play. The throwing of paper, fighting, anything that would get that bus driver looking in that mirror, and gets his or her attention is a distraction,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said Wednesday’s stop at Robert Harvey Elementary is just the start of getting students to learn the importance of safety while riding the bus to and from school.
