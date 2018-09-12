Curtis Truitt keeping Tornadoes on right track

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Coach Charles Truitt has been the most successful coach in Monroe football history.
For 15 years coach Truitt has been at the reins of the Monroe Tornadoes and has led them down a successful path.
But with success, coach Truitt knew he had to build a foundation of trust first with his players.
“I think the kids had to find out about us," said Truitt. "Even though we came with a good resume, as far as us winning a state championship where we was at, but the kids still had to develop some trust in us and we had to develop some trust in the kids.”
With that trust, came improvement till finally coach Truitt and the Tornadoes clicked and they became a unit.
In that time coach Truitt has brought Monroe their first region title in school history, holds the record for most career wins, made 8 playoff appearances, and has had 11 all state players in his 15 years as head coach.
“We try to measure success about," said Truitt "wins and loses plays a big part in it, but also did our program, did our team get better from week one to the final week of the season.”
With 17 years of head coaching under his belt, coach Truitt knows a thing or two about what good looks like.
So when he got the opportunity to hire former Albany High head coach Felton Williams he jumped on the opportunity.
“Oh it’s been wonderful," said Truitt. "You know you have a head coach on your staff that’s been in it. You know, a lot of things that I would have to do on my own as far as getting ready for the game, getting ready for practice, he had to do those same things. He takes some of that off of me and it’s been great.”
Coach Williams spent 18 years at Albany High, and when he got the chance to coach under someone he's known for 18 years, he knew he could help make a difference.
“It’s been a humbling experience to here after the closure of Albany High School," said Williams. "To have the opportunity to continue my coaching career. Working at Monroe here has been a great experience.”
