City to spend over $1 million to repair lift stations

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Technicians will be putting in sensors that will let engineers see if there are any blockages in the pumps.
There was a slow response time after one spill in June, so updated technology will better alert the technicians when something has gone wrong. Engineers and the city want to prevent that from happening again.
“Particularly in our community, people are very concerned about the sewer spills into the river,” said City Manager Sharon Subadan.
After four months of numerous spills into the Flint River, the City of Albany has a million dollar solution.
“This million and a half is for our ten major, critical lift stations that handle most of the water in town, and would have the most impact if something were to go wrong,” said Jeff Hughes, the Sewage Systems Superintendent.
City commissioners wanted answers about past pump failures from Jacobs and sewage officials before agreeing to fund the repairs.
“In one of the spills that happened this summer, was there a time frame that he or she did not get there in time?” asked Commissioner Jon Howard.
Jacobs representative, Kyle Holder, admitted there was a delay in getting a representative out to the pumps after the spill in June. A problem he says the company is trying to rectify.
“Have a person at all times, so they can monitor the system consistently around the clock,” said Holder.
Commissioners also requested monthly reports from Jacobs.
“And also on the spending. How the spending of this million and a half is going. What’s been spent, what remains and a time frame there,” said Hughes.
The funds will go towards repairing the lift stations. The first upgrades they’ve seen in about 20 years.
“There are some sensors we’re looking to put in... some upstream manholes that will allow, if there’s a blockage in that low manhole and that lift station, that will allow us to see if the water is backing up there,” Hughes said.
With the goal of preventing future spills.
“It’s more information to allow us to respond faster,” Hughes said.
Hughes said the repairs will probably take five to six months.
He said they also hope to have a plan for the rest of the 108 lift stations in the next 30 to 60 days.
Also discussed at Tuesday’s City Commission meeting are new bus shelters in the city.
Transportation Director, David Hamilton, is requesting funds from the city to build new bus shelters.
The shelters will protect bus riders from any bad weather.
And the city will be able to get rid of the old shelters, shelters that are eye sores in the community.
Hamilton says the project to build 10 new shelters will take about two years to complete.
This will require around $250,000 in funding.
Hamilton said the funds would also allow them to build more than just the new shelters.
“So when we purchase a shelter, it comes with a bench, trash can, things of that nature. We’re continuing to do that. We’re probably about two years away from doing that. The shelters will be used as replacements and there will be two new installations and one will be kept in for spare shelter,” said Hamilton.
Hamilton said their next step moving forward is contacting the shelter’s vendor.
