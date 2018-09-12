CBMC hosts Valdosta prayer breakfast

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Across the country, we are continuing to memorialize the lives that were lost in 9/11.
First responders were thanked Tuesday morning at the 6th annual Valdosta Metro Prayer Breakfast.
The event was hosted by the Christian Business Men's Connections and involved prayer for the community and a guest speaker.
A variety of community leaders, first responders, and military personnel also attended.
During the event, first responders were asked to stand as the crowd applauded and they were thanked for all they do.
“The fire, the police, the military, the EMTs, those that are involved in that process—we thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts,” said CBMC Chairman Mark Bundy.
The event took place at the Rainwater Conference Center.
