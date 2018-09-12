ASU preparing to defend the Coliseum against West Georgia

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The ASU Rams are looking to bounce back from their loss this past weekend to the Tuskegee Golden Tigers, as they prepare for their home opener.
The Golden Rams will be playing host to the West Georgia Wolves whose powerful offense has averaged 496 yards in their first two games.
In ASU’s first two games, the Rams have allowed an average of 370 yards on total offense.
Last year the Rams fell to the Wolves in a 48 - 14 lose in Carrollton and hope the home field advantage can be put to good use.
Giardina said they haven’t been playing Rams football and that his defense just needs to get back to playing dirty blue D.
“I think they gotta believe," said Giardina. "That’s the big thing. We know what our record is right now but at the same time we know we got a lot of football left. We got a good team and we just got to play better.”
Rams look to defend their tuft on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.