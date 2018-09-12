American Legion Post 30 hosts 9/11 remembrance

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dozens gathered on the lawn of the Albany Mall to remember the tragic events 17 years ago and all those lives lost.
Nearly 500 flags stood surrounding the September 11 remembrance ceremony.
American Legion Post 30 hosted the event.
Guest speaker John Tibbits was in the Pentagon the day of the terror attacks.
The event was dedicated to the late American Legion post member Marvin Mixon.
Officials said it’s something they feel honored to be part of.
“It shows the american spirit is alive and well,” said Ted Wright, Master of Ceremonies.
Lee County Junior ROTC, Westover Color Guard, and Westover chorus and band were in attendance along with many veterans, first responders and family members.
