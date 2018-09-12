Albany nonprofit to host ‘Iron Up’ race to raise awareness for sickle cell anemia

Albany nonprofit to host ‘Iron Up’ race to raise awareness for sickle cell anemia
An Albany nonprofit will be hosting a 5K, 10K and one mile walk to raise awareness for Sickle Cell Anemia. (Source: WALB)
By Grason Passmore | September 12, 2018 at 5:38 PM EST - Updated September 12 at 5:40 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Put your tennis shoes on, because this Saturday you can run for a good cause.

Genesic Nonprofit Incorporated is hosting “Iron Up,” which is a 5K, 10K and one mile walk.

The nonprofit was started by a family in Albany to bring awareness and raise money for those with Sickle Cell Anemia.

Money raised at this weekend’s event will go towards building a facility for those with the disease in Albany.

“Basically to celebrate those who lost their lives and those who are still battling and still being a warrior,” said Alisha Lewis, the founder of Genesic Nonprofit Incorporated.

Alisha Lewis, founder of Genesic Nonprofit Incorporated. (Source: WALB)
Alisha Lewis, founder of Genesic Nonprofit Incorporated. (Source: WALB)

The event will be at Riverfront Park at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 15.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.