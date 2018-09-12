Albany nonprofit to host ‘Iron Up’ race to raise awareness for sickle cell anemia

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Put your tennis shoes on, because this Saturday you can run for a good cause.
Genesic Nonprofit Incorporated is hosting “Iron Up,” which is a 5K, 10K and one mile walk.
The nonprofit was started by a family in Albany to bring awareness and raise money for those with Sickle Cell Anemia.
Money raised at this weekend’s event will go towards building a facility for those with the disease in Albany.
“Basically to celebrate those who lost their lives and those who are still battling and still being a warrior,” said Alisha Lewis, the founder of Genesic Nonprofit Incorporated.
The event will be at Riverfront Park at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 15.
