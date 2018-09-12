Albany hotel full from Florence evacuees

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An Albany hotel reached capacity mostly with those fleeing from Hurricane Florence’s potential wrath.
Merry Acres Hotel sold out Tuesday night with evacuees fleeing the now Category 3 hurricane, according the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau (ACVB).
All major hotels, including Hilton, Hampton and Marriott, still have space but are limited in numbers. according to ACVB.
The Magnolia Dog Spa, also has available spots.
ACVB reported hotel availability to the Georgia State Travel Department.
Evacuees from Beaufort, South Carolina have been reported to have arrived in Albany.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.