Albany Christmas Parade adding Christmas village

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The annual Albany Christmas parade is less than three months away.
Attendees who come out and get into the holiday spirit will see something new this year.
A Christmas village will be added and volunteers with special talents are needed to be a part of the event.
Those interested in volunteering can submit an application.
Lorie Farkas, parade coordinator, said adding the village is going to bring a lot of excitement to the annual event.
“We are looking for any kind of street performers. Music, people who make balloons into animals or whatever, clowns, stilt walkers. You may have some special talent. Bubble Blowers that make those gigantic bubbles," said Farkas.
The Albany Christmas parade will be Saturday, December 1.
