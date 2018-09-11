USG announces creation of Georgia FinTech Academy

In addition to offering courses virtually across the entire state, the Georgia FinTech Academy will have two physical locations, both located in Atlanta at Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business. Downtown at 55 Park Place, the academy will have learning spaces, innovation labs and research facilities. The downtown location will also house the academy’s executive offices and will serve as the single point of contact for employers seeking to hire fintech-ready talent from any of the 26 institutions in the USG. Georgia State’s Buckhead Executive Center will offer graduate programs, executive and continuing education, as well as boot camps.