Tift County schools make choices from governance teams

TIFT CO., GA (WALB) -The Tift County School System is currently in the process of electing new members for their local governance teams.
The charter system allows each school in the system to have what is similar to a mini school board.
This team is made up of the school principal, parents, guardians, teachers, staff, and community members.
They make decisions on things like school uniforms, fundraisers, principal positions, and new projects.
“So we felt like of course at the local level we sometimes know what we feel like would be best for our students maybe more than something that comes from say Atlanta," said Stacey Beckham, the director of communications for Tift County Schools. "We feel like those folks who are at that school and who represent that school have that knowledge base and have that experience to know what they think might be best for them.”
She also said that being a charter system made them more flexible to waive state rules, but also puts them at a higher standard for accountability.
You can contact your school if you’d like to be apart of the team.
