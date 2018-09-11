Tift Co School Board ‘geared up' for superintendent search

TIFT CO., GA (WALB) - Members of the Tift County School Board say they are getting “geared up” for their search for the next superintendent.
Starting Thursday, the Georgia School Board Association will be in Tift County training members of the school board on how to properly conduct interviews for this position.
We are told that they have received 30 applications from across the nation.
That application is now closed and candidates will be vetted for potential interviews towards the end of September.
“Of course our new superintendent is going to be one that will need to continue that process of growth and innovation. But then also it’d be great to have someone bring in different ideas because its always fun to get refreshed and a re-energized approach to different things,” said Stacey Beckham, the director of communication for Tift County Schools.
He plans to officially retire in June of 2019.
