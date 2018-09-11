Sylvester City Council appoints interim city manager

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - Sylvester now has an interim city manager.
City leaders appointed a familiar face to the position Monday.
The council appointed former Sylvester Fire Chief Jack Colby to interim city manager.
It goes into effect Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Colby had been working as assistant city manager in Sylvester, following his position as Fire Chief.
Hayes said the council made a good decision in putting Colby in that position.
He said the best piece of advice he has for Colby is to listen more, speak less, keep people in your heart, and do what’s right.
“I do think the council has confidence in Mr. Colby, and I do think he will will serve in that regards as they seek out to find a permanent city manager,” said Hayes.
Hayes said he is headed to the Atlanta area where he will work in local government.
He has been in government for 18 years and said he wants to continue changing communities.
He also said he sees a positive future for the city of Sylvester.
He plans to help consult with the interim city manager for a while to help him properly transition into the role.
Applications for the City Manager position will be accepted until November 12.
