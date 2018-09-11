Substitute teachers receive more benefits through new company

TIFT CO., GA (WALB) - The Tift County Board of Education recently approved substitute teacher outsourcing through a company called Education Staffing Space, or ESS.
Starting this Thursday, substitute teachers in Tift County Schools will join over 20 Georgia school districts that have worked with this company.
We are told that this process has been received positively by many who have been trained by the company.
We spoke with the chief financial director who said subs will be able to receive more hours under this system.
“They will also have benefits. This ESS offers benefits. Health insurances, dental, vision. ESS has a 401(k) and even has a three percent match if they achieve a certain amount of hour in a year that the company will match,” said Klinton Guess.
He also tells us that the district is now saving $26,000 a year with this program.
Currently, substitutes are receiving $62 a day.
