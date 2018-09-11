South GA elementary school remembers 9/11

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One Albany school remembered the terror attacks on September 11, 2001 Tuesday.
Sherwood Acres Elementary met at the flag pole Tuesday morning for a moment of silence, and to raise the flag in remembrance of all those who lost their lives 17 years ago.
Teachers and students handed out free coffee and donuts to law enforcement and first responders as they arrived at the school.
One teacher, Veronica Reese, said it’s important to make sure students understand how important 9/11 was.
“We want to remind them of what happened. They were not born yet, and our teachers have taught lessons on what happened that day, and about the different careers that sacrifice their lives," said Reese.
Sherwood Acres also gave first responders a basket full of goodies and cards that students made.
