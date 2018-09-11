Red Cross calling for blood donations ahead of hurricane

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Red Cross is asking for people to donate blood ahead of potentially devastating impacts caused by Hurricane Florence.
First Alert Weather Days will be in place Thursday through Sunday for Virginia as the hurricane continues to be tracked.
Florence is expected to stall over North Carolina or near the coast line, causing rain totals that could range between 10-20 inches – which is why the Red Cross is asking for donors ahead of the storm.
Blood centers will be closed and drives will be canceled, meaning hospitals may not have access to the blood they need. So, officials ask that you donate now.
All blood types are needed, especially type O.
Donors can stop by any community donor center, fixed site or mobile drive. Appointments can also be scheduled.
