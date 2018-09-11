New solution proposed to prevent wrecks at dangerous Dougherty Co. intersection

Albany, GA (WALB) - After dozens of accidents, the Georgia Department of Transportation has a solution to what some call a dangerous intersection.
GDOT proposed a $1.5 million construction job to prevent left turns onto Nelms Road where it intersects with U.S. Highway 19.
“I’m afraid there’s going to be more wrecks there,” said Toka Broadway, a resident.
But there’s a possible solution.
“GDOT has determined that the R-cut is the most viable option when considering the safety and the operation of the intersection,” said Richie Swindell, a GDOT Representative.
The purpose of the reduced conflict U-turn: to stop drivers from making left-turns on Nelms Road.
“It has people making the right turn, going down to the U-turn, and then coming back down and traversing the intersection,” said Randy Rathburn, a District Traffic Engineer.
Dougherty County has been asking the Georgia Department of Transportation for a solution to the safety issues at the intersection of Highway 19 and Nelms Road.
“The R-cut reduces serious injuries and fatalities at the intersection by reducing turning and angled crashes,” said Swindell.
The main cause of accidents at the intersection is drivers making left turns onto Nelms Road and then being hit by oncoming traffic. GDOT has proposed the $1.5 million R-cut concept to try and stop this. But-residents aren’t happy.
“You can’t turn the big trucks around, even the way they’ve got it fixed. You can’t turn them around, and you can’t stop them on a dime either,” said Broadway.
People living in this area have been asking for a traffic light at the intersection. But-once again the request was denied.
“Even to do a study to see if a traffic light can be put in, we have to meet those minimum federal warrants,” said Rathburn.
Which GDOT says the intersection doesn’t. But Broadway, who lives off of the intersection, said a concrete slab to stop cars from turning left isn’t the solution she and others were hoping for.
“The way that they’re doing it isn’t fair to the truckers or anyone whose lived out here 30 years or longer,” said Broadway.
GDOT will be holding public forums where residents can come out and learn more about the R-cut concept, as well as voice their concerns.
