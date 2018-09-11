MCRD Parris Island Recruits to relocate to MCLB Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Thousands of Marines from Parris Island, South Carolina will be headed to the Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base Tuesday to ride out Hurricane Florence.
MCLB Albany officials announced they are preparing to house recruits and permanent personnel from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., due to Hurricane Florence’s landfall this week.
MCLB Albany’s Emergency Operations Center has been activated and is closely monitoring the movement of this storm.
Approximately 8,000 recruits and training staff from Parris Island will temporarily relocate to Albany.
The recruits are scheduled to continue their basic training at MCLB Albany.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.