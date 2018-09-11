UPDATE: Man robbed outside of Phoebe

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, police say a man was beaten and robbed of his cell phone near Phoebe Putney Hospital.
Police said two suspects approached a Phoebe employee who was walking home. They demanded money from the victim and the suspects got into a fight. The suspects took the victim’s cell phone and ran away.
Police tell us the victim was a man in his 50′s and was taken to Phoebe for treatment.
Police said no arrests have been made in that robbery.
When WALB arrived on scene, police had one man in handcuffs and took him into custody.
Police surrounded a car on 3rd Avenue that appeared to have some front end damage.
Albany Police said the car was stopped for traffic violations and that it was connected to a robbery from last month.
Police were at the scene for about an hour gathering evidence and conducting interviews.
WALB will bring you updates as we get them.
