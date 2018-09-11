Lee man sentenced for molestation

LEESBURG, GA (WALB) - An investigation that started in January by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified Kevin Karl Strenth, Jr. of Lee County, a registered Child Molestation sex offender.
The task force executed a peer to peer operation, targeting people who were making inappropriate images and videos of children available to others.
Strenth was arrested in March for Exploitation of Children, and charged with a total of 30 counts of Sexual Exploitation of children.
He pled guilty on Tuesday September 4, 2018 in Lee County Superior Court to two counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children, and Felony Probation Violation. The judge sentenced him to 40 years, with 20 to serve in state prison.
Strenth was one of 65 targets in Georgia developed by the multi state operation. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit was part of this task force.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.