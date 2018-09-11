Hurricane forces VHS to postpone Friday’s home game

VHS was set to host Beaufort, SC on Friday, September 14 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Today, athletic officials announced the postponement of the game due to the impending hurricane headed towards the Carolinas. It will now be played on Friday, September 28 with an 8 pm kickoff time.Tickets for the September 28 game will go on sale Monday, September 24 at the Wildcat ticket office located at 1204 Williams Street. Normal ticket office hours are Monday through Thursday, from 2 pm - 5 pm and Friday from 8 am until noon.All season tickets sold will be honored for the new date. For more information contact Reginald Mitchell at (229) 671-6049.

Valdosta City Schools