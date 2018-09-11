Hurricane forces VHS to postpone Friday’s home game

Valdosta High School’s home game with Beaufort (SC) will be pushed from Sep. 14th to Sep. 28th

Valdosta high School warming up for a home game at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium
By Theo Dorsey | September 10, 2018 at 9:20 PM EST - Updated September 10 at 9:27 PM

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Valdosta High School confirmed the postponement of this Friday night’s scheduled home game against Beaufort High School out of South Carolina.

Beaufort will be on mandatory evacuation in preparation for Hurricane Florence. That would make travel to South Georgia for a Friday night football game nearly impossible.

Luckily, both teams shared an open week September 28th, and the Wildcats will welcome the Eagles into Bazemore-Hyder Stadium for a 8:00 Friday night kickoff.

Here’s the official release:

VHS was set to host Beaufort, SC on Friday, September 14 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.  Today, athletic officials announced the postponement of the game due to the impending hurricane headed towards the Carolinas. It will now be played on Friday, September 28 with an 8 pm kickoff time.Tickets for the September 28 game will go on sale Monday, September 24 at the Wildcat ticket office located at 1204 Williams Street.  Normal ticket office hours are Monday through Thursday, from 2 pm - 5 pm and Friday from 8 am until noon.All season tickets sold will be honored for the new date.  For more information contact Reginald Mitchell at (229) 671-6049.
This gives Valdosta an extra week of prep time for their home bout with fierce rival Lowndes on September 21st.

Head Coach Alan Rodemaker says the team is already honing in on next Friday. The Wildcats hope to avenge last year’s 45-0 defeat at the hands of the Vikings.

