Hurricane forces VHS to postpone Friday’s home game

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Valdosta High School confirmed the postponement of this Friday night’s scheduled home game against Beaufort High School out of South Carolina.
Beaufort will be on mandatory evacuation in preparation for Hurricane Florence. That would make travel to South Georgia for a Friday night football game nearly impossible.
Luckily, both teams shared an open week September 28th, and the Wildcats will welcome the Eagles into Bazemore-Hyder Stadium for a 8:00 Friday night kickoff.
Here’s the official release:
This gives Valdosta an extra week of prep time for their home bout with fierce rival Lowndes on September 21st.
Head Coach Alan Rodemaker says the team is already honing in on next Friday. The Wildcats hope to avenge last year’s 45-0 defeat at the hands of the Vikings.
