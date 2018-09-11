Gray named new Dougherty Co. District Four commissioner

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Russell Gray has officially been named the new District Four Dougherty County Commissioner.
Gray will be taking Ewel Lyle’s vacant seat.
Dougherty County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to appoint Russell Gray to fill Lyle’s vacant seat.
Lyle resigned as District Four Commissioner to move closer to family.
He was originally going to leave after his term expired in at the end of December.
But he left earlier than expected.
Gray was running unopposed and would have taken the seat in January.
But after being nominated by commissioners, he will take the commissioner seat now.
Gray said he already has big plans for the county as commissioner.
“Just getting back to making sure the county has the fundamentals in place. We’ve got a lot of vacant seats within the Dougherty County Public Works. A lot of jobs available, and getting the pay back to a competitive rate,” Gray said.
Gray will be sworn in at next Monday’s County Commission meeting.
