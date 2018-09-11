GBI, Sylvester PD make arrest in baby death

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - On Tuesday, September 11, 2018, Rodrick Farley, age 39, was arrested in the death of 2-month-old Aniyah Farley.
On Saturday, September 8, 2018, Aniyah Farley was taken to Phoebe Worth Hospital after being found unresponsive.
A few hours later, Aniyah Farley was transported via helicopter to Navicent Children’s Hospital in Macon. She was later declared brain dead.
An autopsy will be conducted at the Macon Crime Lab.
On Monday, September 10, the Sylvester Police Department requested the GBI to assist in a child abuse investigation.
Rodrick Farley was booked in to the Worth County Jail, and is being charged with Felony Murder and Aggravated Battery.
This investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information, they are asked to call the GBI Sylvester Field Office at (229)-777-2080 or the Sylvester Police Department at (229)-776-8501.
