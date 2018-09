ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected the next 2 afternoons. Highs top off low 90s. Drier air takes over by the end of the week as Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas. Heat will be the story. Friday to Sunday highs reach the middle 90s and heat index values soar towards 105. A weak cold front should drop temperatures by about 5 degrees by Monday.