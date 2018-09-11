Editorial: We remember 9/11

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - September 11.
A Tuesday, not too different from the Tuesday morning 17 years ago, when our lives changed forever.
That day in 2001, our nation was attacked by terrorists who destroyed the Twin Towers, and killed over 3,000 Americans.
We held our breath, and were glued to the TV as these horrific events unfolded.
Regardless of political party, race, religion or income level, we immediately were united in shock, grief and a resolve to bring the terrorists to justice.
This was an attack on our freedom, our security and our way of life. In spite of our sadness, it was encouraging to see almost unanimous patriotic support for our country by an American public that usually agrees on little.
Fast forward 17 years, and we see ourselves a very divided nation. Maybe as split as we were in the Vietnam era, and with rancor in Washington.
Hopefully the legacy of this solemn anniversary of 9/11 will remind us that we are all in this together.
We will always remember, and we will never forget, that we are truly all Americans who share so much more that bind us together, than can ever divide us.
