Clerk stabbed at Pace convenience store in Albany

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The clerk at a South Albany convenience store was stabbed during an argument with a man inside her store.
This all happened at the Pace Gas Station in the 400 block of South Slappey just before 8 p.m. Monday.
Albany Police said the 24 year old clerk got into a dispute with the suspect, but they are not sure what the argument was about.
Police added the suspect walked behind the counter and stabbed the clerk in the thigh. He then ran out of the store.
The clerk was transported by EMS to the hospital.
Albany Police are still searching for the suspect.
He is described as a black man in his mid-30′s.
He is six feet tall, and wearing a brown shirt and hat.
If you have any information about this man, who stabbed the store clerk, you are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 436-TIPS.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.