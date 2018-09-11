Arrest made in months-old Atkinson murder

PEARSON, GA (WALB) - The GBI’s Douglas Regional Office and Thomasville Regional office arrested Keith Lamar Oliver, 26, on Tuesday, September 11, in connection with the deaths of Willie J. Oliver and Jerome Nixon.
On Saturday, February 10, 2018, at approximately 1:50 p.m., the Pearson Police Department received a report that two bodies were located at 371 West Allen Ave., Pearson, Atkinson County, by a neighbor.
Officers found the bodies of Willie J. Oliver, Sr. 72, and Jerome A. Nixon, 62, both of Pearson, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
The bodies of Oliver and Nixon were transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Keith Oliver faces a long list of charges: Two counts of Malice Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, and one count of possession of Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.
GBI Thomasville Agents and Thomas County Deputies located Oliver in Thomasville, and arrested him on the above listed charges. Oliver was transported to the Thomas County Jail.
This case is active and ongoing and anyone with information regarding the deaths of Willie J. Oliver Sr. and Jerome A. Nixon are encouraged to contact the Pearson Police Department at (912) 422-7411 or the GBI at (912) 389-4103.
