APD officer charged in family dispute

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An Albany Police Department officer is facing charges stemming from a domestic dispute, according to officials.
Eddie Jones, 49, a captain in the department, was charged with battery and third degree cruelty to a child.
Warrants were issued on Jones Tuesday, after APD learned of a family dispute, officials said. The Albany Police Department responded to the incident, which happened on Monday.
Jones was at the scene when officials responded, according to APD.
Warrants were issued for Jones and he turned himself in to the Dougherty County Jail on Tuesday, where he was booked and later released on bond.
Jones is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to APD.
