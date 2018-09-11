Albany Police investigate armed robbery at Inland gas station

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A Central Albany convenience store was robbed at gunpoint about 9 p.m. Monday night.
It happened at the Inland convenience store at the 800 block of North Jefferson Street.
Albany Police said there were two male gunmen, both armed with pistols and wearing hoods over their faces.
A customer on the way in the store called 911 to report the robbery.
The two demanded the money out of the cash registers, and then ran from the store with an unknown amount of money.
Police are still investigating the robbery, and searching the area.
