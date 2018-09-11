Albany church to giveaway 400 boxes of food to those in need

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An East Albany church is getting ready for their annual food box giveaway and this year they will be giving away 400 boxes.
The First Apostolic Church of Albany is preparing boxes for families in need in Albany and the surrounding counties.
Thursday morning each family that attends will receive one box of food, one box of hygiene products and one surprise box.
Feed the Children and Teleperformance are sponsoring the event.
Event Coordinator Lillie Thomas explained as an Albany native she is proud to serve those less fortunate year after year.
“I just want the people of Albany to be able to receive things that they are in need of," said Thomas.
All they ask is you have a form of identification to participate and receive a box.
This year the location will be at Turner Job Corps this Thursday, September 13 from 8 a.m. until the food boxes are all given out.
