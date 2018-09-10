Wish granted to 16-year old boy with autism

DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - A 16-year old boy who has autism and several other disabilities was able to live out his dream of being asked to go to his first Coffee County Homecoming dance and it happened during half-time of a football game.
Isaiah Paulk was born with a tumor on his brain and a disability that left him paralyzed from the waste down.
Now he is excelling in school and his community, but still faces challenges of not being accepted by others.
To bring awareness to this issue, family members arranged for him to get proposed to by cheerleaders this weekend to show children with disabilities that they can reach their dreams.
“My son, he’s had so many doors closed in his face because of his disability. And I wanted him to know that it doesn’t matter how God made you, you’re still special, you’re still human just as well as me and anybody else,” said Anterius Vickers, Isaiah Paulk’s mom.
Anterius Vickers said she wants to be a spokesperson for all special needs kids and parents so they will continue to feel loved and appreciated.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.