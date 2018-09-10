Team of the Week (9/10/18): Rebels comeback opens new stadium

BERRIEN COUNTY, GA (WALB) - It wasn’t enough for the Berrien Rebels to open their new football stadium with a win.
They also delivered the community a thrilling 2nd half comeback, earning them the high school football team of the week.
Berrien opened up newly constructed Raymond Jones Memorial Stadium with a 28-19 victory over Wilcox County.
The Rebels improved to 3-1.
In his first year, head coach Tim Alligood has Berrien off to its best start since 20-13
Friday night, The Rebels were down 12- zip at the half, and rallied to victory behind the roar of a near sell-out home crowd.
Alligood described the spark at intermission.
“You can look in their eyes at halftime and tell that they were hungry and they were anxious to get back out there on the field and prove that we were going to get this thing done, and then you come out and return the 2nd half kickoff for a touchdown, Brian Carter did, and that just sparked us," said Alligood on Monday.
There are still upgrades to finish with the concession stands and the field house.
Berrien’s next home game is September 21st when they host Brantley County.
