Sumter Co. man sentenced for drug distribution

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Charles E. Peeler, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, announces Edward Lowell, 78, of Americus, was sentenced to 36 months of probation for Distribution of Xanax by Senior U.S. District Court Judge W. Louis Sands in Albany, on September 6, 2018.
On October 4, 2017, deputies were conducting surveillance of his residence in Sumter County and observed a confidential informant (CI) at the residence. The CI had revealed to agents that she routinely received prescription pills from “Eddie” at this residence. A subsequent traffic stop and search of the CI revealed 10 Xanax pills, which she confirmed she had just acquired from “Eddie.”
In a subsequent interview, the CI estimated that she had received 8,000 pills from “Eddie” over the years.
Another confidential informant (CI-2) turned over 61 pills— 8 Xanax and 53 Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine— which she had recently purchased from Lowell at the same residence for $150.
CI-2 stated that she had been obtaining pills from Mr. Lowell for approximately ten years, and estimated that she had gotten at least 10,000 pills over time.
Ultimately, Mr. Lowell waived his Miranda rights and admitted that he had obtained and distributed 100 pills per month over a two-year period to multiple individuals.
“Distributing prescription pills in our communities is still dealing drugs,” said United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler. “I commend the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for its work on this case.”
This case was investigated by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Leah E. McEwen prosecuted the case for the United States.
