Neighbors speak out after man found dead in Worth County

WORTH CO., GA (WALB) - Over the weekend a chase with Worth County officials led them to find one man dead.
Now, neighbors are speaking out about it.
WALB spoke with a witness who said he saw part of the chase, but he said he was close enough to hear what he said sounded like 15 to 20 shots from two different firearms.
That’s when he said he took cover.
“We realized they was turning on our road and I went out towards the mail box there out towards the road and the first car come by,” said Kevin Shaner, who lives close to were the chase happened.
Shaner said he saw authorities race down his street late Friday while chasing 30-year-old James McKendree.
“There was two police officers on his tail. They were coming very quickly right behind him,” said Shaner.
Worth County Sheriff Donald Whittaker said the chase started on Sumner Road South after a caller reported that McKendree was suspectedly intoxicated.
“This white male was carrying an AR-15 rifle making just reckless comments and threats,” said Whittaker.
Shaner said after the chase he heard the shots from what sounded like a rifle.
“It sounded like all blazers busted loose. There was gun shots going like crazy,” said Shaner.
The sheriff reports that there was gunfire exchanged between two people after an altercation.
“All of this is still under investigation but I’m assuming he ran up on someone. It startled them,” said Shaner.
From there, the sheriff said McKendree ran south into a wooded area, which is close to Shaner’s home.
“There’s deer blinds back there . There’s an old school house. There is an abandoned house right there, they’re trying to get rid of but its an empty house that he could’ve been hiding in,” Shaner explained.
Shaner called the police with that information, but it wasn’t until later that he found out McKendree was found dead.
“Didn’t know much about him. My kids grew up with his wife, and I knew him from his place of work where he worked at,” he said.
Though Shaner said he didn’t know much of McKendree, he told me that he looks out for his neighbors and they do the same for him.
It has not been released if this was a self inflicted wound or a shot from someone else’s gun.
The GBI is still investigating this case.
